Sterling softball
climbs to 8-1
STERLING—Sterling continued its winning ways on the softball diamond with a 10-3 victory over Fletcher Tuesday.
Callie Budd got the pitching win by scattering seven hits and giving up all three Fletcher runs. Morgan Curry came on in relief and fanned seven.
Shelbi Spence led the offense with a pair of hits and she drove in three runs while Ellie Pierce had a two-run homer and Kenley Geiger also drove in two runs.
Friday the Tigers blanked Marlow, 15-0, as E. Pierce went 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI, S. Spence drove in two runs with a homer, and Ashlyn Clift went 2-for-3.
Curry got the pitching win going three innings and allowing one hit. She fanned three.
Cache softball picks
up two wins
CACHE — Caitlyn Hodge collected three hits in three at bats, as Cache defeated Anadarko, 13-0, Monday. Hodge tripled in the third inning, doubled in the second inning, and doubled in the first inning.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Maddison Tate doubled, Kadielynne Fisher singled, and Danielle Powell singled. Cache added to its lead in the bottom of the second inning after Hodge doubled, Tate grounded out, and Powell tripled.
Fisher earned the win for Cache, surrendering four hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking none.
Cache traveled to Bridge Creek Tuesday with another district win tallying 10 hits in the game. Powell, Hodge, and Kayla Timmons each collected two hits for Cache.
Kadielynne Fisher earned the win surrendering five hits and three runs (two earned) over seven innings.
Next up for Cache is another district game at Chickasha Thursday at 5 p.m. and on Friday 4 p.m. at Tuttle. Cache is now 6-0 in district play.
— Complied by Joey Goodman/ joey.goodman@swoknews.com