Weatherford nips Cache in 9th
Cache came up on the short end of a 2-1 softball score Tuesday as Weatherford pulled out the victory in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth.
Cache pitcher Kadie Fisher held the Eagles to just a single run through seven innings when Cache tied the game on a Kayla Timmons single. It stayed tied until the clutch run in the ninth ended the district battle. Fisher scattered nine hits, fanned four and didn’t walk a batter. She helped her own cause with a pair of hits.
District 4A-1 remains tight as Cache, Weatherford, Tuttle and Elk City appear to be the class of the district. Tuttle beat Weatherford last week 4-0 and Elk City edge Tuttle, 5-3, as the teams jockey for position heading into the playoffs. The Bulldogs get their shot at Tuttle tonight at the Cache softball field. Cache is 2-1 in District and 10-5 for the season.
Dzialo Memorial golf event slated
The Ed Dzialo Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Sept. 12 at the Lawton Country Club with proceeds going to the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra.
The cost is $125 per person or $500 for a four-person team. On-site registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.
For more information or to enter or confirm sponsorships contact Patty Neuwirth at (580) 531-5043 or Ronda Norrell at (580) 695-0101.
— The Constitution staff
