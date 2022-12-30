Fire & Ice Scramble set Jan. 7 at Muny
The annual Fire & Ice Golf Tournament will be played on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Lawton Municipal Golf Course.
Format will be a two-player scramble and the entry fee is $50 per player. Play will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The event is a fund raiser for the Pecan Creek Fire Department. A meal will be available at the conclusion of play.
Red Sox, Kluber reach contract
The Boston Red Sox and Corey Kluber agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, adding the veteran right-hander to the team’s rotation.
The deal includes an $11 million club option and various performance bonuses and escalators, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract for the two-time AL Cy Young Award winner was pending a successful physical.
The 36-year-old Kluber joins his third AL East team in as many years. He went 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021, including a no-hitter in a 2-0 victory at Texas. He had a 10-10 record and a 4.34 ERA in 31 starts for Tampa Bay this year.
Boston added Kluber a day after Nathan Eovaldi left the Red Sox for a two-year contract with Texas. It has been a difficult offseason for the Red Sox, who also lost star shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency.
— Staff and wire reports
