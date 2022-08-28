Sterling bats explode in title march
DEPEW--Sterling’s softball team put on an awesome display at the plate Friday winning three straight games in the Depew Tournament with a combined score of 40-2, then the Tigers played small ball to beat Strother, 2-0, Saturday to claim the championship.
The title game saw pitchers Kalleigh Budd for Sterling and Harjo of Strother match skills in the circle, with Budd allowing two hits and fanning 15 ands Harjo allowing Sterling just one hit, that a two-run homer by Ashton Clift in the top of the fifth and that was all the Tigers needed. Harjo wound up fanning 16 in the losing cause.
The Tigers beat Carney-Agra 17-0, then Pawnee, 13-0, and Friday night the Tigers beat Porter 10-2.
Against Carney-Agra, the Tigers collected just eight hits but five of those were for extra bases. Shelbi Spence went 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple, driving in six runs. Shelbi Pearson had a two-run double and Kenley Geiger drove in three runs with a triple. Morgan Curry pitched that win, not allowing a hit in the three-inning contest.
In the win over Pawnee, Sterling had 13 hits with Emma Nunley, Spence, Ellie Pierce, Curry and Ashton Clift each ripping a pair of hits. Geiger drove in three runs while Clift and Spence each plated a pair of runs.
Kalleigh Budd got that pitching win, working just the four innings, allowing a pair of hits and fanned eight.
Even though Porter was able to take the Tigers to five innings, it wasn’t close after Sterling jumped out to a 9-0 lead giving Curry all the runs she needed to get the win.
Sterling was led by Lacey Spence and Pearson each ripped a pair of hits while Curry plated three runs without the aid of a hit.
CACHE–Tuttle scored on a solo homer by Audrey Wilson in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 victory over Cache Friday in fast-pitch softball action.
The game featured two strong pitchers with Oakley Vickers for Tuttle striking out seven while Cache’s Kadie Fisher fanned six and scattering five hits. All three runs were earned as Cache again played flawless defense.
Payton Nunley had the big hit for Cache, driving in a pair of runs with a double to knot the score and set up the late dramatics. She also added another hit off Vickers.
The Lady Bulldogs are 2-2 in district and 10-6 for the season. This week Cache travels to Marlow Monday and to Elk City on Tuesday. The Bulldogs return home Thursday against Woodward and at home Saturday vs. Clinton.