As The Lawton Constitution works toward putting out our annual Football Preview, we could use some help from our area football coaches.
As The Lawton Constitution works toward putting out our annual Football Preview, we could use some help from our area football coaches.
Questionnaires were emailed earlier and while we have received some of them, we are asking the following coaches to send theirs along with a schedule to: jgoodman@swoknews.com as soon as possible so we can make sure your team is included. The preview will be inserted in the paper on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The coaches we would like to hear from are: JT Cobble (Duncan); Dusty Davis (Altus); Bret Tyler (Frederick); Chad Slane (Carnegie); Casy Rowell (Comanche); Joe Garrison (Snyder); Trevor Knight (Cyril); Brant Hayes (Empire); Jeff Oakley (Mt. View-Gotebo); Darren Lamar (Grandfield); and Barry Giles (Temple).
Thanks in advance for you assistance in making sure your athletes are included.
FSFCU plans charity golf scramble
Fort Sill Federal Credit Union is proud to host its 24th Annual Charity Golf Tournament and entries are now being accepted.
Proceeds from our Annual Golf Tournament are donated to the following organizations, United Way of SWOK, Children’s Mioracle Network and United Services Organization (USO), as well as other non-profits within the Lawton/Fort Sill area.
The event will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at the Fort Sill Golf Club. Register online today at the FSFCU Website. You can register as an individual or as a team, or you can sponsor our tournament if you are unable to attend!
Victor Calauz gets first ace
A 35-year wait ended Saturday for Victor Calauz.
The Lawton Municipal Golf Course member made his first hole in one, scoring with a 7-wood on the 170-yard par-3 eighth hole at Muny.
The shot landed behind the pin and spun back into the cup.
Witnesses were Steve Cable, Gerard Parker, Dustin Miller and Brian Stilwell.
—The Constitution staff
