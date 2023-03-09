Cameron drops rubber match
against Oklahoma Christian
Cameron falls 3-2 to Oklahoma Christian in the final game of the series with Oklahoma Christian on Wednesday afternoon at McMahon Field.
The Aggies stumble to 11-10 overall and 8-7 in the Lone Star Conference.
Karis Clark was 1-for-3 with a double, Khmari Edwards was 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk, and Josie Swafford was 1-for-3 with two RBI, a run, and a home run.
Jocelyn Bright got the start throwing five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Josie Swafford pitched the final two innings, surrendering a run without giving up a hit while striking out one.
OC scored a run in the first to take an early 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, Swafford launched a two-run home run down the line in left to make it a 2-1 CU advantage.
The Eagles responded with a run in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth at 3-2.
The Black-and-Gold threatened in the bottom after a leadoff double by Clark, but pinch-runner Rylee Ross was unable to advance home.
Cameron will travel to Eastern New Mexico for a three-game series starting Saturday, March 11, at 1:00 pm MT.
Mercier named LSC Player of the Week, Aggies make moves in rankings
RICHARDSON, Texas – Baptiste Mercier was named the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week by league officials on Wednesday.
Mercier, a junior from Bellegarde, France, helped lead the Aggies to a pair of team wins by going unbeaten in No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles against Ouachita Baptist, Southwest Baptist and Northwest Missouri State.
Mercier has won five straight singles matches with wins over OBU, SBU, and NWMSU this past week. Playing at three in singles, he won 6-2, 7-5 against the Tigers, 6-2, 6-7(4-7), 6-4, and won 6-0, 6-2 over the Bearcats as he moves to 5-1 this season.
The 38th ranked team by ITA of Mercier and his doubles partner Joao Duleba also went 3-0 at two doubles this week, winning 6-3 against the OBU, 7-6(7-3) win over SBU, and beating NWMSU 6-2, Mercier and his partners are 5-1 this spring.
The new ITA national team, singles, and doubles rankings were released Wednesday, with the Aggies climbing to fourth. Tomas Almeida jumps up to 54th, and Joao Duleba climbs to 55th in singles. In doubles, Almeida and Thomas Cardona move up 10 spots to rank seventh this week.
Cameron women slated 40th by Intercollegiate Tennis Association
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Cameron women’s tennis team was ranked 40th by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (“ITA”), has released today the NCAA Division II Women’s National Team, Singles, and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point announced Wednesday afternoon.
Anastasia Uspenskaia slides up four spots to 34th, and Vasilisa Polunova drops down to the 54th spot.
— Cameron Athletics