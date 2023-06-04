Penick, Roquermore win Sill title
Bret Penick and Joe Roquemore shot a low gross score of 272 to win the Championship A Flight for the 45th Annual Fort Sill Memorial Day Tournament.
The three-day event started with golfers testing their skill with best ball format. Second day was alternating shot format with final day stroke play.
Taking second in the event was the team of Russell Philpott and Jimmie Dedmon with score of 277. Low net honors was the team of Brian Deleon and Chris McMurray with score of 259 followed by the team Doug Walters and Norm McDaniels with score of 268.
Teams competed in Three flights with low gross and low net honors up for grabs.
Low gross honors in B Flight was the team of Joe Dabney and Ron Reynolds with a score of 280 followed James Price and Thomas Price scored 298. Low net champions in B Flight were Matt Kappel and Bill Pitts with score of 255 followed by Stephen Yomans and Justin Turner with score of 256.
Taking low gross honors in C Flight was the team of Bernie Valdez and Richard Stafford with score 302 followed by the team of Jim Conger and David Fritz with score of 310. Low net in C Flight was team of James L. Mulheron and James A. Mulheron with score of 228 followed by team of Sam Bowman and Tom Morris with score of 251.
Snell scores ace at Sill course
Stephen Snell made a hole-in-one at the Fort Sill Golf Course on hole No. 10 recently.
Snell scored the ace using a Hybrid No. 3 at a distance of 165 yards.
The ace was witnessed by Larry Simpson, George Handley, Kirk Garner and Jay Jones.
Cobble named Region Coach of Year
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released the Regional Awards and the final national rankings for Cameron women’s tennis.
The Aggies finished the season ranked ninth in the ITA National Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point. They posted a 17-4 overall record on their way to winning the Lone Star Conference Championship and the South Central Regional Championship to punch their ticket to the National Championship.
CU faced the University of Charleston in the championship’s opening round, taking the match 4-2 before the postseason run ended with a 4-0 loss to No. 1 Barry in the quarterfinals.
Head Coach Josh Cobble was named the South Central’s Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year and his third time overall at Cameron. Cobble’s Aggies finished the year atop the rankings in the South Central Region.
Nationally, Vasilisa Polunova and Anastasia Uspenskaia finished the season ranked by the ITA. Polunova ended as the top singles rank for Cameron, coming in at No. 18, while Uspenskaia is ranked No. 40. The duo of Polunova and Uspenskaia finished the year ranked No. 18 in doubles.