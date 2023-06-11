Fiore sinks ace
at Fort Sill
Melissa Fiore made a hole-in-one at the Fort Sill Golf Course on Wednesday. She scored the ace on the par 3 hole #4 using a 9 Iron at a distance of 104 yards.
The hole-n-one was witnessed by Angelo Fiore.
Thunder plans
camp in Lawton
The Oklahoma City Thunder has opened registration for its summer youth basketball camp in Lawton for kids ages 6-14.
Thunder Youth Basketball camps, presented by Simple Modern, focus on instilling basketball and sportsmanship fundamentals such as teamwork, self-confidence, hard work, focus, and persistence.
The camp is set for Tuesday, July 18 at the Lawton Family YMCA. Registration is $65 per child and includes a T-shirt, basketball, water bottle and one ticket to a Thunder game for the 2023-24 season.
For registration and more details, visit www.okcthunder.com/summercamps.
