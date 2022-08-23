Cache softball third in tourney
DAVIS—Cache earned a tough 4-1 victory over Norman North Saturday to finish third in the Murray County Bash Saturday at Davis High School.
Cache finished 4-1 in the tournament, losing only to 4A rival Techumseh on Friday.
Freshman pitcher Kadie Fisher went 4-0 in the circle, allowing 23 hits and eight runs in 18 innings of work. She fanned 12 and she added fire at the plate as well, ripping five hits.
Madie Tate dominated at the plate going 2for--2 in a close game against Purcell on Thursday, and strung together several RBIs with multiple extra base hits in the tournament. Brooke Jones made an incredible diving catch from right field in foul territory to close out the final game against Norman North on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs are 10-4 on the season and 2-0 in District play, not allowing a single run against district foes. The Lady Bulldogs match up against three district opponents this week, weather permitting. Cache is at Weatherford Tuesday, at home vs. Clinton Thursday and again at home against Tuttle Friday night. All games will be live streamed on the Cache Lady Bulldogs Facebook page.
Sterling rallies to beat Marlow
Sterling scored the fine nine runs of the game to beat Marlow, 13-7, Saturday in Marlow.
The Outlaws had built a 7-4 lead after two innings but that’s when the Tigers put on a huge rally.
Sterling added five in the fifth then added two more in the sixth and seventh to grab the win.
Kaleigh Budd was the difference, coming on to pitch the final five innings, shutting out Marlow during that stretch while allowing just two hits and no runs. She walked two and fanned five.
Offensively Shelbi Pearson had a huge game, going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, including a home run and two doubles.
Shelbi Spence added a 3-or-5 effort and drove in two runs and Ashlyn Clift drove in two runs with a pair of hits, one a double.
Phillips shines in LCC scramble
Austin Phillips swept the awards last weekend at the Lawton Country Club Men’s Golf Association one-person scramble tournament.
Phillips took the low gross title with a 59 and won the low net with a 52.
Cullen Stahl and Scott Watson tied for runner-up honors in the low gross race, each shooting 60.
In the low net race, there was a bigger tie as Steve Aust, Kody Wade and Justin McVicker each turned in 55 totals.
Lawton-Fort Sill boxes win titles
Lawton-Fort Sill boxers Lamont Nesby Jr., and Elijah Terrell both scored unanimous decisions during a Golden Gloves tournament in Houston Saturday.
Terrell ran his record to 9-1 and Nesby climbed to 3-0 with his win.
