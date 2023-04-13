CU softball splits with No. 10 LCU
LUBBOCK, Texas – Cameron’s softball team drew a split in the doubleheader on Wednesday at Maner Park, falling 8-0 in the first game before taking the finale 7-3.
The Aggies move to 26-18 overall and 22-14 in the Lone Star Conference. CU holds fifth place in the conference standings with two series remaining on the schedule.
Robyn Bales started pitching 3.2 innings, surrendering eight runs on six hits and four walks, and striking out three. Josie Swafford threw 0.1 innings with a strikeout.
Game one was all the Lady Chaps and Machine Valdes in the circle. Valdes threw a no-hitter, and her offense scored two runs in the second and six in the fourth to cut the game after the fifth inning via the run rule.
The series finale was a different story, CU scattered 11 hits, led by Swafford, who was 3-for-3 with a run, an RBI, a double, and a walk, and Khmari Edwards had a 2-for-4 outing with a run and an RBI. Kaiden Boren was 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Karis Clark went 1-for-3 with a run, an RBI, and a walk, Kylie French was 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Kelsye Loughman had a 1-for-2 outing with a run, Mikayla Richmond went 1-of-3 with a run, and Taylor Rowley was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
Reigning LSC Pitcher of the Week Jocelyn Bright moves to 6-1 on the year after allowing three runs over seven innings on nine hits while striking out eight in the win.
Boren drove in French with a single back up the middle, Edwards scored off a Clark grounder, and Swafford knocked in Boren with another single up the middle to make it 3-0 after the top of the first.
In the fourth, French singled to center to score Loughman, and Edwards flared a single down the line in right to plate Richmond to make it 5-0.
LCU scored two runs in the sixth to cut it to 5-2.
Rowley wiped the Lady Chaps runs off the board with a two-run single up the middle, driving in Clark and Swafford, extending the Aggies lead to 7-2.
Lubbock Christian attempted a rally in the bottom of the seventh but could only score one run to make it a 7-3 final.
Cameron has the next week off before hosting Angelo State on April 21-22, with a doubleheader slated for Friday, starting at 3 p m.
Dailey Jr. signs
with OSU
STILLWATER – Eric Dailey Jr., a top-50 national recruit and gold medal winner for the USA Basketball Under-18 National Team, signed with Oklahoma State today.
Known for his strength and versatility, Dailey chose OSU over reported offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan and other prominent programs.
When he committed to Oklahoma State, Dailey cited his relationship with OSU coach Mike Boynton as a key factor. Dailey and Boynton won gold together for Team USA at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in the summer of 2022 and Dailey’s mother, Shell, was an assistant coach for the University of South Carolina women’s team while Boynton was a point guard for the Gamecock men.
“I’ve known Eric for most of his life and I am beyond thrilled that he has chosen to become part of our program along his life’s journey to become a pro,” Boynton said.
Cowgirls push record to 37-3
STILLWATER – The No. 3/3 Oklahoma State Softball team has its best record in school history through 40 games after the Cowgirls bested the Mavericks of UT Arlington, 6-0, Wednesday evening at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the win, OSU improved to 37-3, setting a record for the program’s best start through 40 games; UT Arlington fell to 16-20.
The Cowgirls notched two first-inning runs, which marks the 24th time this season OSU has scored in the first inning.
An RBI double from Kiley Naomi opened the scoring, her team-leading 47th RBI of the season. A Maverick error scored OSU’s second as Naomi sprinted home.
Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 11-1 with 5.0 shutout innings of work; the 6-2 righty tossed seven strikeouts on the night.