The Eisenhower boys basketball program is selling sponsorship banners that will be displayed prominently in the Eisenhower Gym throughout the season.
The banners measure 4x6 feet and are displayed during home basketball and volleyball games, as well as wrestling matches and pep rallies.
First-time sponsors pay $300, with the option to keep the banner if the sponsor wishes to no longer have the banner hang in the future. Returning sponsors pay $200. Checks should be made out to Eisenhower Boys Basketball.
For more information, contact Daryl Collins at dcollins@lawtonps.org or at 695-9187.