Gridiron golf

Lawton Athletic Foundation member Darrell Jones was busy Monday making sure all the details of the Classic Chevrolet Gridiron Golf Tournament were in place to take care of the 41 teams that showed up to support LPS Athletics.

 Courtesy

Over the years yours truly has always tried to be as well organized as possible, including while directing such huge events as Hoopla of Lawton and the Constitution All-Area Banquets.

Now, please don’t ask wife Brigitte her opinion on my organizational skills because you’re liable to hear a different definition of my planning ability, especially when my vacation plans don’t allow enough stops and viewing time at some of the country’s most amazing places.

