Over the years yours truly has always tried to be as well organized as possible, including while directing such huge events as Hoopla of Lawton and the Constitution All-Area Banquets.
Now, please don’t ask wife Brigitte her opinion on my organizational skills because you’re liable to hear a different definition of my planning ability, especially when my vacation plans don’t allow enough stops and viewing time at some of the country’s most amazing places.
I’ve always tried to get my staffers to be organized because it’s important in anything you do, especially in business.
There is good reason Darrell and Connie Jones have turned a small garage-based business into an amazing nationally-known bird seed enterprise and it’s because they are amazing organizers.
Those who are honored to serve on the Lawton Athletic Foundation board of directors and conduct the Gridiron Golf Classic see Jones in action and he gets more done that anyone I know.
Case in point, last weekend MacArthur coach/athletic coordinator Brett Manning, LPS Athletic Administrative Assistant Anita Brown and this writer went to the Jones home to get our supplies to help out with some of the preparation for the amazing meal that is a big part of the lure of the Gridiron.
When we arrived there were huge coolers waiting in the driveway for us and a box of supplies already counted out and ready to put into action. The product, butter, spices, pans, lids, big plastic bags and even a magic marker and money for ice were waiting for each of us.
We grabbed our particular vegetable and took off to get the preparations completed and get everything iced down to await the Monday event at the Lawton Country Club.
Brigitte instructed me in what to do and we proceeded to package 15 pans of broccoli.
As you might imagine, now one of my favorite veggies is off-limits for a few weeks. I’m even reminded each time I get in my vehicle and smell broccoli.
After we left, Darrell and Connie fixed amazing mashed potatoes that had everyone talking, along with candied carrots, sweet corn and ranch-style beans.
That is why the Gridiron board works, because of great people like Darrell and Connie Jones.
I’m sure a phone call from Darrell will awaken me this morning because this man has sworn all of us to a blood oath that we will never attach his name to this great event; he wants to raise money for Lawton athletes, not get any praise or recognition of his own.
While his drive motivates all of us, there are others who make this event special. One of the best additions to Lawton has been Ervin and Bridget Randle who built Classic Chevrolet. Their $20,000 donation got our sponsorships off to a rousing start this year.
We also received amazing sponsorship support from the following: Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal (Buddy Green and Jeff Jung); Expressway Alon (Rusty and Debbie Green); Insight Commercial Real Estate (Jason Wells); Johnny Owens Properties, LLC (Johnny and Kaye Owens); and Fred and Natalie Fitch.
Plus the Terry Bell Foundation led by Richard Allen, Janice Bell, and Mike Mayhall, along with Johnny and Kaye Owens provided funds for the great meal that is a huge part of this annual event, now heading toward a 25th edition next year.
Joe Dabney and Pepsi also stepped up big to make sure the players had plenty of water and Pepsi to keep them hydrated.
Clearly an event of this magnitude with 42 teams takes a team to conduct and the members of the Lawton Athletic Foundation board that make it happen are: Barry Beauchamp, Mike Moore, Steve Cothren, Gary Dees, Dr. Dan Horton, Johnny Owens, Anita Brown, Eric Sharum, Mike Duncan, Johnny Wilson, David Stanley, Adrian Ramos, and Brett Manning.
While all of the above people make it happen, the event wouldn’t be a complete success without business owners and players signing up.
This marked just my second event as a board member and the highlight for me is just sitting at the registration table and seeing so many former athletes and great friends. Guys like Rick Frampton drove in from the Dallas area to play with his old Garfield buddies Steve Klos, Guy Erwin and Ronnie Watts.
One of the first guys to show up at registration was Fred Cheek who could be seen giving away 50-50 tickets to his many friends and customers when he’d pass them on the course.
It was great seeing many former LPS athletes show up to help the cause and many current athletes from the three city schools volunteered around the course and during lunch.
We can’t leave out guys like former board members Pat Hunt and Ed Dzialo who are no longer with us, as well as former board members like Herb Jacobs and Larry Janzen who were also in that group that got this all started.
And last, but surely not least, were Johnny Wilson and Mike Duncan and all those workers at the Lawton Country Club who were out there early on their normal day off making sure all the players had carts ready and waiting for the shotgun starts in the morning and afternoon.
Sure, there were some tired board members Monday evening but the mere prospect of being able to donate another record amount made us all feel extremely proud of another great effort.
Soon our LAF board members will meet to go over the financial picture and shortly thereafter we will present a big check to LPS Athletics for the three city high schools to put to good use to help the athletes of Lawton. To all those who made this event one of the best ever, thanks for everything you did and we will be eagerly awaiting our 25th Anniversary next year.