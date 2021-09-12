Like many events that draw large crowds, the Spirit of Survival, Lawton’s annual walk/run/biking event benefitting the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The race is back again in 2021, but because the pandemic is still ongoing, the 15th Spirit of Survival is strictly virtual. The kids’ bubble marathon and spirit walk were originally set to take place on Sunday, Sept 19, but those have also been made virtual.
“We must keep the best interest of our patients and community in mind as we make this very hard decision,” a statement on the Spirit of Survival website says. “We understand how ready we all are for things to return to normal, but our top priority is to care for our patients, their families, and the community they live in.”
What that means is that runners and cyclists can run whenever they please, now through Oct. 1. They may log their results with EnMotive, a website that tracks running and cycling mileage data. The virtual running events are the half marathon, 6.6 miles, 5K and the “Mount Scott Run”. The cycling distances are 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles.
Packets can be picked up at the Lawton Cancer Center every Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
For questions or comments, please visit spiritofsurvival.com, email racedirector@spiritofsurvival.com or call the Cancer Centers at 580-536-2121.