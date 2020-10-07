Elgin defensive end Jake Spencer has only one regret — leaving football his freshmen year of high school.
The senior said because of a disagreement with the new head coach at the time, he and several others left the team.
“I do regret taking off,” Spencer said. “Especially after Coach Hatfield came up to me one day and said if I would’ve been playing all this time, I would’ve made been an all-state player right now. It’s good to be back in the program though. I mean, there’s a bond between us players and I get to meet a lot of great people. I just wish I hadn’t left.”
Owls head coach Chalmer Wyatt said the team is fortunate to have Spencer back and didn’t hesitate to welcome him back to the team when Spencer approached him last year requesting to once again don the pads.
“Jake said he wanted to come back with a fresh start and I felt like he needed that,” Wyatt said. “We’re very fortunate to have him back. He’s a mature kid who’s really bought into are program. He never missed a day of Summer Pride and he’s just a guy I wish we had for all four years.”
When Spencer isn’t on the field, he works for his grandfather’s business and spends time with friends and family. Spencer said he plans to attend Great Plains Technology Center when he graduates and work toward becoming an electrician.