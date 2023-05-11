Celebrate

Elgin’s James Vanderpool, left, and Case Clemons celebrate the last out during Sunday’s 5A Regional Championship game at Elgin. The Owls will battle Sapulpa this evening at 6:30 p.m. at Jenks High School in their first-round game in the State Tournament.

 Photo courtesy Elgin Athletics

TULSA—It’s hard not to get a bit excited when Elgin baseball coach Levi Garrett starts talking about the components that have molded together to form a very competitive Class 5A team that will go against the best in the state beginning tonight at Jenks High School.

The Owls sure didn’t get a great time slot, drawing the late game at 6:30 p.m. against Sapulpa, but that hasn’t bothered this core group of athletes in football, wrestling and now baseball.

