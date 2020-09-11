Week 2 brings the second of three city rivalry games to Cameron Stadium, as MacArthur and Lawton High face off tonight at 7 p.m.
As usual, both teams have good athletes on both sides of the ball, and each team’s coach knows how important it will be to try to contain the other’s playmakers, especially those who are in the backfield.
For Lawton High, the focus begins with limiting the effectiveness of MacArthur’s Nasir Kemper, who totaled more than 350 yards against Eisenhower in Week 1.
“The (Nasir) Kemper kid is really a good athlete and we’re going to really have to wrap him up and be consistent with our tackling,” Lawton High coach Ryan Breeze said.
However, the Highlanders also have plenty of weapons, as four Mac ball-carriers ran for 50 or more yards in the season opener. That depth was one of the keys to MacArthur’s second-half surge that led them out of a 13-point deficit and to a 21-point win.
“They were down a couple of touchdowns to Eisenhower but made some good adjustments at halftime and came back and won the game,” Breeze said. “We’re going to have to play well on both sides of the ball and our line is going to have to play well.”
While MacArthur throws various wrinkles into its spread formation (including using two quarterbacks), Lawton High runs a one-back offense and rarely deviates. That being said, it’s not as if Breeze doesn’t dig into his bag of tricks — the Wolverines scored on a halfback pass from Devin Simpson to Jerrion Bradford against Duncan. MacArthur coach Brett Manning said that while there might not be as many formations to study, it doesn’t make stopping the LHS attack any easier.
“You see so many coaches that try to do so much that they aren’t good at anything. (Lawton High) doesn’t do that. They do what their kids can do, and it’s effective for them,” Manning said. “We have to do a good job of just lining up, doing our job and tackling. That’s the way to defeat them.”
Lawton High has won the past three meetings and holds a 31-16 advantage in the series all-time.