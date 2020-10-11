Specialty hunts are all the rage right now, whether that is hunting deer with a stick bow, hogs with a spear, or maybe shooting pheasant with flu flu arrows. If these kind of “be the only kid on the block” hunts interest you, then you don’t have to go very far to get in on some action that very few hunters participate, right here in our own back yard.
Open the Oklahoma Hunting Guide (and regulations) and you will find on page 65 you will see a list of hunting seasons that, without the provided pictures, you probably wouldn’t recognize. Those seasons include woodcock, sora and Virginia rail, purple gallinule, and snipe.
Contrary to what many people believe, there is a bird called a snipe. Not only can this bird be found in Southwest Oklahoma, it can be hunted here as well. And NO it does not involve a flashlight and a pillow case!
One of the state’s lesser-known hunting events, snipe season, opened October 1 and runs through January 15, statewide. The bag limit is eight, and the possession limit is 16. Residents who wish to hunt snipe need a regular small game hunting license along with a HIP-survey for migratory birds.
If you have hunted in Oklahoma before, you probably have answered the question on the HIP questionnaire for snipe hunting, and you probably chuckled every time the store clerk asked. But the actual game bird called a Wilson’s or common snipe can prove to be a very challenging prey. How the pursuit of this long-beaked shorebird came to be associated with the well-known prank of getting naïve people lost in the woods is a mystery.
Snipe hunting — the kind you do with shotguns, not gunny sacks or pillow cases — was more popular in the 1800s than now. The bird’s explosive takeoff and rapid zigzag flight when flushed made it a challenging target for wingshooters. As the pursuit of quail, mourning dove, grouse and other game birds increased in popularity, snipe gradually slipped into hunting obscurity.
Today, there aren’t many hunters who pursue this bird. But snipe still migrate each fall and can be an unusual sight for the novice nature watcher or the casual birder. Here are some snipe facts:
n The common snipe, also called Wilson’s snipe, is one of 81 sandpiper species — the sandpiper being the largest family of the shorebird group. Snipe are usually found in marshes or other wetland habitats. They’re approximately 10 inches long and are brown with buff-colored stripes on the back and a striped head. Like other sandpipers, snipe have relatively long wings and short tails.
n The most distinguishing characteristic of the common snipe is its long, straight bill. This comes in handy when the birds are probing the mud for insects, snails and small crustaceans. Even people who don’t live near marshes can sometimes see snipe in the fall. Snipe can occasionally be seen on fence posts near wet fields or other low-lying areas that are barely flooded. The combination of its small body and long beak makes a snipe fairly easy to recognize from most other birds — although they’re sometimes confused with the American woodcock and the long-billed dowitcher; two other long-beaked birds that migrate through Southwest Oklahoma in the fall.
n The reason snipe season is in the fall is because that is when the bird can be found in this region in abundance. During the nesting season of late spring and summer, snipe can be found in their breeding range in Canada and the northern United States. Fall migrations move snipe to a wintering area that extends roughly from mid-Kansas to the Gulf of Mexico.
n Snipe can be found at many of our public hunting areas in Southwest Oklahoma that have waterfowl units or marshes. Hackberry Flat, Waurika and Tom Steed have held a few snipe in the past, but dry conditions might make this a tough year to find the elusive prey.
n Hunters say snipe taste a little like dove or duck, but I must admit I have never tried them.
Rail — sometimes called “crakes” are a migratory game bird, similar in size and habit at the snipe. Some of Oklahoma’s wetland units developed by state and federal departments will support migratory populations of rails. With at daily limit of 25, and virtually zero hunting pressure, a hunter that does some time studying and finds some good places to hunt, could bag one of the truly rare Oklahoma game animals.
Gallinule — are one of the most interesting game birds in Oklahoma. Closely enough related to the common moorhen that they are included in the same regulation. Gallinules are members of the rail family, but are much larger than their cousins the sora rail. They have more of a duck or coot-like appearance that the other shore birds, but their feet are more like a chickens feet. The most noticeable feature on this iridescent purple to black colored bird is the bright red bill that runs up the forehead. California hunters bag the most gallinules annually, but small groups of hunters in Louisiana and Oklahoma specialize in these strange looking birds.
Woodcock – also called timberdoodles are dove sized birds with short stout heads and long pointed bills. Woodcock use these long bills to probe for earthworms and other insects so the preferred habitat is along the edges of timber in bottom land.
Most of the hunting of woodcock in Oklahoma is confined to Southeastern Oklahoma. Small populations exist elsewhere, but the river bottoms and thickets of the Southeast are better suited. They are migratory birds, with the peak of the migration coming in November and December.
In case you were wondering about the table fair of these lesser known game birds, some hunters classify them as a cross between a quail and a duck in flavor. If you decide to try hunting any of these, please give us a critique of how they taste.
More information about migratory game bird hunting — as well as other game birds — can be found in the Oklahoma, consult the Oklahoma Hunting Guide or www.wildlifedepartment .com.
Crane hunts provide big thrill
While on the subject of little known game species, how about trying your hand at calling in one of the largest migratory game species that pass through Oklahoma, the sandhill crane.
Standing 3-feet tall with a wing span of more than 6-feet the sandhill crane is one of the largest birds period. Large numbers of Sandhills and a few of their endangered cousins, the whooping crane, visit Oklahoma each fall. Hackberry Flat, near Frederick, and crop lands around the Red River valley are stopping spots for these large birds each year.
The sight and sound of these majestic birds will amaze you. And their wariness will challenge even the best waterfowl hunters. We have had birds circle for nearly an hour before finally giving our small decoy spread a final descent.
Some hunters who are fortunate enough to get birds into shooting range struggle at aiming for this impressive birds head, but body shots are very seldom lethal, so hunters must concentrate on shooting them “in the bill” as a hunting buddy of mine if fond of saying. Wounded birds are not fun, as big wings and sharp bill can be very painful when they connect. Most hunters will not take dogs for this reason.
Sandhills are primarily vegetarian, so the meat has a great flavor. Two big breast filets provide some of the finest tasting wild game I have ever eaten. Their table fair have given them the nickname of “Flying Sirloin,” and “Ribeye in the Sky.”
Only about 400 hunters apply for permits each year in Oklahoma, and with populations projected at more than half a million birds, crane hunting is a great opportunity to try something new.
To hunt sandill cranes in Oklahoma a hunting license, HIP permit, and a federal sandhill crane permit, available at license dealers ($3) or at www.wildlifedepartment.com or on the ODWC app for free. The daily bag limit is three and the season runs from Oct. 24-Jan. 24.
Do an internet search for guides or go it alone. But you will find that crane hunting is one of those bucket list items that will make you want to go again and again.
Monarch butterflies on move
Finally Summer has given way to Fall, although the temperatures are slow to reflect it. One of the most incredible journeys of the animal world is taking place all around us, the migration of the monarch butterflies to their wintering grounds in Mexico. Just look around and you are likely to see the orange and black wing beats of these little international tourists.
Unlike most other insects in temperate climates, monarch butterflies cannot survive a long cold winter. Instead, they spend the winter in roosting spots. Monarchs east of the Rocky Mountains fly south to the forests high in the mountains of Mexico.
The monarch’s migration is driven by seasonal changes. Day length and temperature changes influence the movement of the Monarch. The cold fronts that typically push through this time of year will aid in some of that movement. Large numbers of butterflies will ride on the wind of south-bound fronts.
In all the world, no butterflies migrate like the Monarchs of North America. They travel much farther than all other tropical butterflies, up to three thousand miles. They are the only butterflies to make such a long, two-way migration every year. Amazingly, they fly in masses to the same winter roosts, often to the exact same trees. Their migration is more the type we expect from birds or whales. However, unlike birds and whales, individuals only make the round-trip once. It is their children’s grandchildren that return south the following fall.
Some other species of butterflies and moths travel long distances, but they generally go in one direction only, often following food. This one-way movement is properly called emigration.
When the late summer and early fall Monarchs emerge from their pupae, or chrysalides, they are biologically and behaviorally different from those emerging in the summer. The shorter days and cooler air of late summer trigger changes. In Minnesota and Canada this occurs around the end of August. Even though these butterflies look like summer adults, they won’t mate or lay eggs until the following spring. Instead, their small bodies prepare for a strenuous flight. Otherwise solitary animals, they often cluster at night while moving ever southward. If they linger too long, they won’t be able to make the journey; because they are cold-blooded, they are unable to fly in cold weather.
Fat, stored in the abdomen, is a critical element of their survival for the winter. This fat not only fuels their flight of one to three thousand miles, but must last until the next spring when they begin the flight back north. As they migrate southwards, Monarchs stop to nectar, and they actually gain weight during the trip.
Another unsolved mystery is how Monarchs find the overwintering sites each year. Somehow they know their way, even though the butterflies returning to Mexico each fall are the great-great-grandchildren of the butterflies that left the previous spring. No one knows exactly how their homing system works; it is another of the many unanswered questions in the butterfly world.