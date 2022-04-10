For the better part of two years, COVID-19 wiped out events and affected lives. But for cancellations meant more than that of the Special Olympics.
But finally, after two years, the Special Olympics returned to Lawton-Fort Sill on Friday, and the joy, relief and excitement was there just as much as ever.
The Great Plains Area Special Olympics, which serves Comanche, Kiowa, Stephens, Jefferson, Cotton, Tillman, Greer, Harmon and Jackson Counties, didn’t have its annual Olympics either of the past two springs. Karen Granger, volunteer coordinator for the Great Plains Area Special Olympics, said the pandemic and the event’s cancellation hit everyone — especially the athletes — hard. Karen’s daughter is on the autism spectrum and has been participating in the Special Olympics for more than 25 years. Karen said that for 2 years, she was devastated.
“(Other) kids can participate in track, football and so many other sports. These kids only get to participate in Special Olympics,” Granger said. “When most of us get sad, we say we get depressed. Well, they go into their own sort of depression and some of them just shut down.”
The Special Olympics was able to be held again on Friday, though not at its usual home of Fort Sill due in large part to COVID protocol and clearance.
“We suddenly needed to find people to do this and host that, but people came through,” Granger said.
The event was instead held at and near the Lawton High School track, where 180 athletes aged 8 and older partook in sprints, long jumps, softball throws and more, with the help of volunteers, teachers and instructors from their schools and many of the privates from Fort Sill. Billingsley Ford helped put on the softball throw, the Lawton Fire Department set up and managed the running and standing long jumps and the Lawton Police Department led the police escort for the “Olympic torch” being marched in for the opening ceremonies. The event even had another special guest, as for the first time, Lawton Mayor Stan Booker was on hand.
Away from the track, 75 “Stars of the Future”, children between ages 3-7 with intellectual and developmental disabilities and conditions, played with various toys and equipment at the Miracle League field near Elmer Thomas Park.
Regardless of age and regardless of the results of their events, every participant left feeling like a winner, the goal of the event all along.
“Going 2 years without it and then, just to see the smiles on their faces when they see their friends they haven’t seen in so long, that right there makes it all worth it,” Granger said.