Everyone faces those times when fitting becomes a part of their lives, like finding clothes that fit, finding a vehicle that suites your needs and has the room you want and even spending time with others who you find enjoyable to be around.
It’s not different when an athlete tries to find the right set of shoulder pads, or maybe the right fit when it comes to athletic or running shoes.
For Hunter Herrin and many other professional rodeo cowboys, they can’t just go buy any horse to compete on, it has to be a horse that is capable of helping form a winning partnership.
Over the years, Herrin’s partner has been Rambo, an 18-year-old Quarter Horse gelding he once owned but sold to Travis Dobbs several years back when the Apache tie-down roper was facing major hip problems.
Last season, Herrin and Rambo got back together and they wound up qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo, an amazing accomplishment considering Herrin had undergone three hip surgical procedures and Rambo also had health issues.
When they arrived at the Globe Life Park in Arlington for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, they were well down the list of qualifiers in 14th position but they didn’t stay there long.
The partnership worked just like it did during their many trips to the NFR as they won the fifth and seven go-rounds and placed in four others to earn $142,846 at the Finals. That pushed Herrin from 14th to fourth overall in the final world standings with earnings of $188,895.
Riding that momentum, Herrin and Rambo got a strong start to the 2021 season by winning the National Circuit Finals title and that $15,000 gave them a big boost toward making it to the 2021 Finals which begins Thursday back home at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Since qualifying in 2020 during a season which didn’t include many major rodeos, Herrin was still eager to go through a full season and see just how his health, and Rambo’s, wound fare on the grueling pro rodeo circuit.
“It wasn’t easy to get back to the Finals but we really got off to a good start by winning the Ram National (Circuit Finals),” Herrin said. “It could have been much easier but we had some calves that gave us trouble.
“My second one at Reno kicked free and then I had one get up at Stephenville. Those are things that hadn’t been an issue, but the calves were doing that to everyone. I think we’re very fortunate to have made it this year.”
While the thought of what the future holds for the partnership is in the back of Herrin’s mind, he still has big hopes for Vegas.
“Going forward I’m going to have to reevaluate my horse situation,” he said. “Rambo has been great; we’ve had a lot of success but he’s 18 and deserves retirement. I have a great relationship with Travis Dobbs and his family.
“They trusted me with him. At the time, Rambo needed me and I needed him. We’ve been a great team for a long time but where we go after the Finals is a decision we have to evaluate.”
First, though, they have the matter of the 2021 Finals, which will be Herrin’s 11th and most of those have been on Rambo. This year they qualified 13th with earnings of $89,778. There is a good distance between Herrin and the leader Shane Hanchey who has earnings of $175,079 entering the Finals, however, with the big money on the line this year, anyone can win the title.
And both are in shape for the 10-performance test that will determine just who walks away with the Gold Buckle.
“I’m feeling pretty good but I got sick and was out for 10 or so days and lost about 20 pounds,” Herrin said. “I would have liked to have roped some more calves but being a little lighter is probably going to help. I’m not as sharp running and I get sore but my inner circle helps keep me in pretty good condition.
“Rambo has had some health issues as well but the people at Outlaw Equine in Decatur have been great in helping him get ready.”
That means the road they will take is clear.
“It’s going to come down to our style of roping, we can’t change our game plan,” he said. “We will keep the gas to it and see what we can accomplish.”
And, the partnership loves the tight Thomas & Mack arena.
“Yeah we like that arena,” Herrin said. “We’re going for a fast start. Last year I used two loops on my first calf but got a time. But I missed my fourth one and that hurt. Had I just tied that one down, I’d have finished fourth in the average and that would have made a huge difference since I was just $10,000 from winning the world.
“For my confidence, I need a good start. We’re going out there with one goal and that’s to win every night. I know that sounds like a lofty goal but in the spot we’re in you have to win as much as you can and the best way is to win firsts.”
There is another part of the equation and that’s the calves that will be used at the finals.
“Two weeks ago the qualifiers gathered in two places and roped the calves,” Herrin said. “That was when I was sick, so I didn’t go but I heard that the calves are pretty good. But they can sure change in three weeks because they will be feeding them good.”
Herrin hopes that the pens are consistent and that each roper will have a fair shot.
“I’ve never liked it coming down to the luck of the draw and that’s why having consistent pens of stock is important,” he said. “These came from Dan Mundorf and they are half Holstein and half Angus.”
While there are many variables in the sport of rodeo, when it comes to Herrin and Rambo, there won’t be any holding back because if this is their last Finals together, they want to exit by giving it their best and just see how things pan out.
Yes, in a way, they are panning for gold, the bright element that covers the buckle that proclaims a world champion.
They’ve finished second in the world back in 2008, now they are taking a possible final shot at the crown all rodeo contestants long to earn. Yes, sports it’s always a gamble but what better place to go for the gold than in Glitter Gulch?