Three area teens are in Lincoln, Neb., this week hoping to take home top honors in the National High School Finals Rodeo.
Brandt O’Connor of Blair and Trigger Hargrove of Elk City are competing in the team roping event while Heston Harrison, Carnegie, is riding in the saddle bronc competition.
“It’s gonna be tough,” 17-year-old senior O’Connor said. “It’s the top four teams in every state, but I’m feeling really good about it. I’m gonna turn all my steers and help my (partner) out and hopefully bring home the championship.”
While this may be O’Connor’s first trip to the Nationals, it isn’t his first rodeo. O’Connor’s father, DJ, “rodeo’d” for a living and taught his son the ropes. O’Connor said he plans to make the rodeo a way of life.
Harrison, a junior, will compete in rodeo’s classic event — saddle bronc riding. Saddle bronc evolved from cowboys breaking horses to ride and evolved into one of the wilder spectacles of the rodeo.
Harrison, who has been has been riding since the sixth grade, said, “I got into it because I really like stuff that bucks.”
“Ty Atchison, an NFR rider, introduced me to saddle bronc and really taught me the mechanics of it,” Harrison said. “His influence got me into the sport and taught me everything I know about it.”
Kenna McLemore of Gracemont qualified in the poles and Kooper Branum from Marlow qualified in the cutting horse competition, however for personal reasons, neither teen will be able to attend.
The National High School Finals Rodeo is scheduled this week at the Lancaster Event Complex in Lincoln, Neb.
The National High School Finals Rodeo normally attracts between 1,500 to 1,600 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Mexico and Australia, according to the event’s website.
Contestants qualify to the National High School Finals Rodeo from state or other championship rodeos. The top four from each event at the state finals rodeo qualify to the national finals.