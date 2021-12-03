LAS VEGAS — Southwest Oklahoma was well represented in the tie-down roping as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo opened a 10-night run Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas.
Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett wound up third with a time of 8.3 and got a nice check to start the busy week of action by earning $16,111.
The story of the first performance was the stock as there was a wide mixture of calves that would run, then stop and some that were even more unpredictable. Apache’s Hunter Herrin finished well down the list with a 13.1 but the good news is he’s still in the average and can sure move up as the rodeo continues.
And Apache was also represented by one of the top roping horses, Spiderman, trained by the Sechrist family with grandpa Randall, son Jeff and grandson Bryson all working to train the great roping horse that is now owned by Ty Harris. Harris finished second last night with a 7.7 and is among those expected to make a good run at the world title.
Harris leased Spiderman for much of the summer while going from well back in the standings to among the leaders. He bought the great gelding just a month ago and if Thursday was any indication, that team is right in the mix to win the title. Harris won $21,336 last night to aid his cause.