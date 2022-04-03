NORMAN — The Southern Thunder volleyball program took home four championship trophies in the Oklahoma Homeschool Volleyball League’s end-of-season championships in Norman back in early March. Southern Thunder Blackout took home first place in the men's division, Southern Thunder Boom won first in the co-ed gold division, Southern Thunder Shockers took first place in the co-ed Nickel division and Southern Thunder Dust Devils took home first in the co-ed Brass division.
