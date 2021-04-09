THURSDAY

At Duncan

Norman 12, MacArthur 1

Duncan 5, Norman 4

Choctaw 16, MacArthur 1

Choctaw 17, Duncan 2

At Cache

Fort Cobb-Broxton 11, Cache 3

Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Elgin 3

Guthrie 11, Elgin 6

Guthrie 9, Cache 7

At Marlow

Marlow 11, Altus 3

Marlow 8, Durant 1

Altus 4, Newcastle 3

FRIDAY

At Duncan

2 p.m. — Cache vs. Norman

4 p.m. — Altus vs. Guthrie

6 p.m. — Duncan vs. Newcastle

At Marlow

2 p.m. — Elgin vs. Durant

4 p.m. — MacArthur vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton

6 p.m. — Marlow vs. Choctaw

SATURDAY

(place based on standings/win percentage after first two days)

At Marlow

11 a.m. — 11th place vs. 12th place

1 p.m. — 9th place vs. 10th place

3 p.m. — 7th place vs. 8th place

At Duncan

11 a.m. — 5th place vs. 6th place

1 p.m. — 3rd place vs. 4th place

3 p.m. — 1st place vs. 2nd place

