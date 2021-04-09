THURSDAY
At Duncan
Norman 12, MacArthur 1
Duncan 5, Norman 4
Choctaw 16, MacArthur 1
Choctaw 17, Duncan 2
At Cache
Fort Cobb-Broxton 11, Cache 3
Fort Cobb-Broxton 6, Elgin 3
Guthrie 11, Elgin 6
Guthrie 9, Cache 7
At Marlow
Marlow 11, Altus 3
Marlow 8, Durant 1
Altus 4, Newcastle 3
FRIDAY
At Duncan
2 p.m. — Cache vs. Norman
4 p.m. — Altus vs. Guthrie
6 p.m. — Duncan vs. Newcastle
At Marlow
2 p.m. — Elgin vs. Durant
4 p.m. — MacArthur vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton
6 p.m. — Marlow vs. Choctaw
SATURDAY
(place based on standings/win percentage after first two days)
At Marlow
11 a.m. — 11th place vs. 12th place
1 p.m. — 9th place vs. 10th place
3 p.m. — 7th place vs. 8th place
At Duncan
11 a.m. — 5th place vs. 6th place
1 p.m. — 3rd place vs. 4th place
3 p.m. — 1st place vs. 2nd place