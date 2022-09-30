OKLAHOMA CITY — This is going to be one game video that Cache’s football team is not going to watch after an abysmal tackling effort that allowed Oklahoma City Southeast to throw for 463 yards, including 41 on the final play of the game to wrest a 36-31 victory from the stunned Bulldogs.
As bad as the short-handed Cache defense played, the offense put the Bulldogs in position to win after a five-play, 69-yard drive that was capped by a nifty run on the jet sweep by Brayden Castro who got to the left corner, then cut back to reach the end zone with 1:37 remaining in the non-district game.
Shane Feeback calmly banged home the 31st point and that gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half, 31-30.
The Bulldogs got good coverage on the ensuing kickoff, leaving the Spartans 75 yards from paydirt.
The hosts slowly moved downfield, overcoming a 4th-and-10 at their own 40 when quarterback Michael Graham scrambled to midfield to keep the drive alive with 31 seconds remaining.
Cache got some help when Graham threw high on a deep sideline route as Cache knocked the ball away at the last second.
That left the Spartans with a 4th-and-one at the Cache 41 where Graham dropped back and fired a pass to brother Mishawn Graham who had double coverage in the end zone.
He somehow came up with the ball after landing on his back despite a pair of Cache defenders around him. The Spartans started celebrating but the officials gathered to discuss the play. Whatever they might have seen was waved off, leaving Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin going to the field for an explanation.
The Bulldogs played well enough on offense but all evening the Spartans were able to turn short passing plays into huge gainers and by halftime Graham had thrown for 280 yards and three touchdowns.
That trend continued in the second half when Graham hit Zamontre Brown who broke several arm tackles and raced 80 yards to score. But the Spartans missed another PAT to leave the game tied at 24-all.
Cache seemed ready to respond on its next series but quarterback Tyler Harbin was unable to get a yard and the Bulldogs had to punt.
This time the hosts went 56 yards to score with Michael Graham getting the score on an outside zone run. This time the PAT run failed and C ache was in a 30-24 hole before Castro’s late score got them In front and within grasp of the win.
Cache had little trouble moving the ball early as the offensive line opened big holes often and Connor Muldowney took advantage with 79 yards in the first half.
Those runs set up two Harbin touchdown passes, the first to Tyler Miles from 25 yards out. Feeback drilled the PAT for a 7-6 Cache lead.
After SE countered, the Bulldogs marched 55 yards to score after a nice kickoff return by Kenyen Hayes. The payoff this time went to Gabe Diaz from six yards out and Feeback made it, 14-12, Cache with 32 seconds still left in the first quarter.
The teams traded fumbles before Cache went on a 64-yard scoring march, but this time Feeback had to come on and boom a 29-yard field goal for a 17-12 lead.
That lead was short-lived as the Graham brothers connected on another TD, this one from 70 yards out as the Bulldogs were unable to get him down after he caught the bubble screen and set sail. Another missed PAT left the hosts leading, 18-17.
But the fireworks were just beginning for Cache as Jamarcus Tisdale fielded the ensuing punt at the Cache 17, found a crease and raced 83 yards to score and put the Bulldogs back in front at 24-18 after another Feeback PAT.
In the second half Cache was able to move the ball but Feeback missed a 44-yard field goal and the Bulldogs had to punt on their second and third series of the second half and that chance to extend the lead proved costly at the end.
Cache will have a week to prepare for a key District 4A-1 game against Elk City.