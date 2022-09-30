OKLAHOMA CITY — This is going to be one game video that Cache’s football team is not going to watch after an abysmal tackling effort that allowed Oklahoma City Southeast to throw for 463 yards, including 41 on the final play of the game to wrest a 36-31 victory from the stunned Bulldogs.

As bad as the short-handed Cache defense played, the offense put the Bulldogs in position to win after a five-play, 69-yard drive that was capped by a nifty run on the jet sweep by Brayden Castro who got to the left corner, then cut back to reach the end zone with 1:37 remaining in the non-district game.