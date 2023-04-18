Oklahoma St Missouri St Baseball

Oklahoma State is going to need the bat and arm of Nolan McLean if the Cowboys are going to make a strong run in the Big 12 Conference. The Cowboys host the Sooners tonight for the first Bedlam game of the season mbut this one will not count in the standings.

 AP

While Oklahoma and Oklahoma State had their troubles over the weekend, nothing brings out the best in both when it comes to Bedlam and fans can expect plenty of intensity at tonight’s game.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at O’Brate Stadium and fans should note this does not count in the Big 12 standings.

