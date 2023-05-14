SPOKANE, Wash. — Kendall Pettis drove in two runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 5-2 win over Gonzaga Friday night at Patterson Baseball Complex.

Pettis, who finished with a pair of hits, lined a two-run single to score Dakota Harris and Bryce Madron and break a 1-1 tie. The Sooners (27-22) and Bulldogs (18-28) had been locked up since OU tied the game in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Diego Muniz. GU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and scored again in the eighth to make it 3-2. Oklahoma tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth to reach the final margin.

