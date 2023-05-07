STILLWATER — Down to its final three outs, No. 1 Oklahoma had other plans than seeing its 39-game win streak come to an end.

After a pitcher’s duel through six innings with the only difference being a pair of RBI singles from OSU’s Taylor Tuck in the second and sixth, OU (48-1, 17-0) responded in dramatic fashion with four runs on five hits in the seventh to clinch the Bedlam Series over No. 7/6 Oklahoma State (41-12, 10-7) and beat the Cowgirls, 4-2.

