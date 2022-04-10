LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 1 Oklahoma rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings on Saturday in Lubbock, clinching the series over the Red Raiders in run-rule fashion.
The Sooners (35-0, 5-0) won their 64th Big 12 game of their last 65 and are undefeated in their last 62 conference series (58-0-4).
The day was highlighted by a one-hit gem in the circle from Hope Trautwein and four home runs from the offense.
Grace Lyons hit a solo shot to right center in the 2nd inning, her 16th homer of the season and seventh in the last six games. The third inning saw junior catcher Kinzie Hansen hit her fifth homer of the season. Also in the third, junior Rylie Boone laced a two-out RBI single to center to score Jayda Coleman. OU plated five runs on four hits in the fourth. Sophomore Tiare Jennings blasted her 15th home run of the season. Also in the frame, Coleman ripped a bases-clearing double to left center to score a trio of Sooners. Grace Green had a homer in the 5th.