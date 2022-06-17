Oklahoma (42-22, 15-9 Big 12) opens the 2022 NCAA Men’s College World Series against Texas A&M (42-18, 19-11 SEC) at 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
Oklahoma’s projected starting pitcher will be staff ace Jake Bennett, the 6’6 lefty from Bixby with a 9-3 record on the year with a 3.53 ERA.
The Aggies are expected to counter with Nathan Dettmer, a right-handed sophomore who carries a 5-2 record and a 4.75 season ERA with him into Omaha.
The Sooners are making their 11th Men’s College World Series appearance, and first since 2010. The Aggies are making their seventh appearance in the Men’s College World Series, and first since 2017.
Oklahoma reached the 2022 MCWS by winning the Gainesville Regional and the Blacksburg Super Regional with a combined 5-2 record. The Sooners defeated both host schools (Florida and Virginia Tech) in two out of three meetings after winning their postseason opener against Liberty. Texas A&M reached the MCWS by winning the College Station Regional (over Oral Roberts, Louisiana and TCU) and the College Station Super Regional over Louisville.
Oklahoma earned the Big 12 Conference automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Baseball Championship by winning the Big 12 Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It was OU’s third Big 12 tournament title (also won in 1997 and 2013). Texas A&M received an at-large bid out of the Southeastern Conference.
The Sooners have won nine of their last 11 games and 15 of their last 20, and are 24-10 since April 12. OU concluded its Big 12 regular season slate by winning five straight series, won all four Big 12 Championship contests, and went 3-1 in the Gainesville Regional and 2-1 in the Blacksburg Super Regional. OU has won at least two games for nine straight weekends.
This is Oklahoma’s 39th NCAA postseason appearance, and second under head coach Skip Johnson. The Sooners, which reached the postseason in Johnson’s first season at the helm in 2018, are 7-4 in the NCAA Tournament under the fifth-year skipper.
The Sooners hold a 33-28 advantage all-time in the series against Texas A&M. This will be the first meeting between the two since the Aggies left the Big 12 following the 2012 season. The two teams will be conference rivals once again in the near future, as Oklahoma is expected to join the SEC in the next couple of years.
The game will be televised on ESPN.