STILLWATER — Just as they did 10 days ago, Blake Robertson singled in the tying run and Sebastian Orduno drove in the winning run in the ninth inning. Friday night, the clutch hits led the Oklahoma baseball team to an 8-7 win over No. 4 Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Big 12 conference series opener at O’Brate Stadium.
Robertson, an Edmond product who began his college career at OSU, went 3 for 4 with three RBIs on Friday. He doubled home Peyton Graham with one out in the ninth inning to tie the game at 7-all. Orduno, who drew a bases-loaded walk to end the March 29 meeting in Tulsa, drove a single to center field to score Robertson and put OU in front 8-7.
The game ended on a caught stealing. With two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth, catcher Jimmy Crooks fired down to Jackson Nicklaus at second base, who applied the tag in time for the final out. The play was upheld on official replay review.
The Sooners (18-10, 4-3 Big 12) and Cowboys (21-9, 5-2 Big 12) battled back and forth for five innings. Each team scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings, but OSU took a 7-4 lead with four runs in the fifth. Oklahoma pulled within 7-6 in the seventh on a one-out single by Nicklaus and a two-out single by Crooks, before taking the lead in the ninth.
Saturday night’s game was still ongoing at press time, and the series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.