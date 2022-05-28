NORMAN — This year’s Oklahoma softball team has been top-rated and top-seeded. Now the Sooners will try to prove they’re top-shelf.
Oklahoma advances to the 2022 Women’s College World Series next week, where it will have an opportunity to put the finishing touches on arguably the greatest season in Division I history.
Though there is no precise formula to determine the greatest collegiate softball team of all-time, this year’s Sooners (54-2) undeniably are still in the discussion.
OU clinched its 15th WCWS appearance with a 7-1 victory over Central Florida (49-14) on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Norman Super Regional before a sellout crowd of 1,704.
Five super senior Sooners have now played their final games on Marita Hynes Field, but their legacy and those of their teammates await at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on June 2-9/10.
Seeking their sixth national title overall and their fourth in the last six championships staged, the defending national champs will open against the Arizona State-Northwestern super regional winner.
The Sooners, who set an NCAA record for the best season start at 38-0, left little doubt they would earn a chance at their crowning achievement in OKC, outscoring their five postseason opponents 52-3.
“I feel like we’re on the uptick right now,” OU Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso said. “We’re moving upward throughout the top and bottom of our lineup.”
Oklahoma super senior Joselyn Alo homered in her penultimate plate appearance on her home field, giving her 29 home runs this season and an NCAA record 117 so far in her five-year career.
“It’s been the quickest five years,” Alo said. “It’s gone by in the blink of an eye and I’m sad I won’t get to play another game here again, but I wouldn’t want to go out any other way. Even if I didn’t go out with a home run (she walked in her final at-bat), I still went out with a dub (win) and that’s all that matters.”
Gasso substituted a pinch-runner for Alo once she reached first base after being walked in the top of the seventh to allow her a curtain call.
“It was a cool moment,” Gasso said.
Alo said, “I’m just thinking a lot of happy thoughts right now and I can’t even put it into words what I’m feeling. I’m nothing but grateful for this Sooner program.”
Cowgirls sweep Clemson in front of record crowd
STILLWATER — The No. 7 national seed Oklahoma State softball team clinched a trip to the NCAA Women’s College World Series with a 5-1 win over 10th-seeded Clemson on Friday at Cowgirl Stadium.
With a Cowgirl Stadium attendance record of 1,384, the Cowgirls improved to 46-12 and advanced to their third-consecutive WCWS.
Since the Super Regionals were added to the NCAA postseason in 2005, it is the first time in program history OSU reached the WCWS undefeated in postseason play.
Morgan Day (13-4) got the win, tossing 5.1 innings, allowing five hits and one run. She recorded five strikeouts, putting her at 104 on the season. She joined Kelly Maxwell and Miranda Elish as the only pitching staff in OSU history to have three pitchers with 100+ strikeouts.
Kelly Maxwell came on and logged the save, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing no hits.
The Cowgirls cracked the board in the first inning. Chelsea Alexander reached on a dropped-third strike, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on an RBI groundout from Chyenne Factor. OSU is 34-3 when scoring first this season.
In the second inning, three consecutive Clemson errors on groundballs to the shortstop scored Karli Petty, with Julia Cottrill and Kiley Naomi on base. Chelsea Alexander bunted for a hit, scoring Cottrill, and Naomi came around to score on a groundout from Factor.
After Clemson’s McKenzie Clark put the Tigers on the board with a solo home run, Karli Petty followed in the top of the fourth with a home run of her own, her fourth.
Up next, the Cowgirls will head to Oklahoma City and are slated to face Arizona, winner of the Starkville Super Regional.