Thousands of Oklahomans have already gobbled up all the tickets for the two NCAA Division I Softball Regionals in the state and now comes the exciting part of the season where upsets seem to show up every season.

However, don’t expect that to happen in Norman where the Sooners will have little trouble winning their own regional. Patty Gasso’s club starts with 29-25 Hofstra at 4 p.m. Friday, but once again weather forecasts aren’t looking good.

Tags

Recommended for you