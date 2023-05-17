Thousands of Oklahomans have already gobbled up all the tickets for the two NCAA Division I Softball Regionals in the state and now comes the exciting part of the season where upsets seem to show up every season.
However, don’t expect that to happen in Norman where the Sooners will have little trouble winning their own regional. Patty Gasso’s club starts with 29-25 Hofstra at 4 p.m. Friday, but once again weather forecasts aren’t looking good.
The late game in Norman has Missouri (34-24) against California (33-19-1) at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone who has seen the Sooners know this bunch has it all once again; great pitching, stellar defense and plenty of clutch bats. It has become just another reload and chase the third straight title for Gasso’s club.
Jordy Bahl was voted the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year but she has the highest ERA of the staff, a 1.15. She also was tagged with the lone loss but is still 15-1 with 109 innings of work and 143 strikeouts.
Nichole May has a 0.60 ERA and is 16-0 and Alex Storako has a 0.75 ERA and a 17-0 record. Teams are hitting .157 against the Sooners and the OU staff has allowed just 75 walks against 364 strikeouts.
Those three are 1-2-3 in the Big 12 Conference pitching chart and is one of the big reasons this bunch is primed for another College World Series trip and most likely the title as well.
For comparison’s sake, fourth on the Big 12 pitching list is Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell with a 1.89 ERA and a 14-5 record. She’s worked 122 innings walked 67 and fanned 197. And she’s also been able to hold opponents to a .150 batting average.
Clearly the walks that the OSU pitchers have allowed, plus defensive struggles of late have led to their sluggish finish.
In fact, after seeing the recent troubles this writer felt the Cowgirls would be seeded among the top 16 teams and host a regional but a No. 6 seed was higher than not just myself but others felt was rather surprising.
If you happened to watch the entire Selection Show Sunday and were still tuned in when Texas was awarded a No. 13 seed, ESPN cut to the Longhorns and there was one player who started to clap but she quickly stopped and all you could see was a bunch of long faces. There’s no doubt that the Longhorns felt like they were shunned for some reason and what that spells is trouble for anyone that has to play them when the regionals begin.
OK, so back to the Stillwater Regional, which also begins Friday but at 3 p.m. with the 41-14 Cowgirls facing UMBC (University of Maryland-Baltimore County) which is 26-15. The other game features two dangerous clubs Wichita State (43-10) and Nebraska (34-20) at 6 p.m. And remember, the Shockers already own a pair of wins over the Cowgirls so was the selection committee banking on Wichita State coming out of this regional and taking some of the heat off their high seed for OSU?
We will never know but one thing is certain, if the Cowgirls don’t shore up their defense and start getting some hits with runners in scoring position, they may very well bow out early.