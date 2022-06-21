There were some sports betting sites that gave Oklahoma the worst odds of any of the eight Men’s College World Series teams to win the title. Now, the Sooners are the odds-on favorites to win the whole dang thing. They are one win away from the championship series, and all it would take is one win over a team they’ve already beaten within the past three days.
That set of circumstances can produce a dizzying level of confidence for any fan base that experiences it.
I can’t blame OU fans who feel like Skip Johnson’s crew is a team of destiny. They have looked like one of best teams in Omaha, maybe only second behind Ole Miss, who ground down Arkansas Monday night. And whether the Sooners win the national championship or not, I think it’s safe to say that minimum expectation at this point is to at least make it to the final series. That, on paper, seems completely reasonable, and I’m sure most (nearly all) OU fans would tell you right now that they believe Oklahoma will play on Saturday when the best-of-3 series begins.
However, to those fans, I would also advise to heed the message that I believe applies to most sports fans in most situations: Become emotionally invested at your own risk, get your hopes up at your own peril. Just because Oklahoma is one win from the title series does not mean it is their God-given right to get there, and it certainly doesn’t mean that the job is done.
It is true that, majority of the time, the team who wins its first two games of the College World Series winds up in the championship series. But there has been some recent history that would suggest the Sooners cannot let their guard down.
Oklahoma State fans know this all too well. In 2016, the Cowboys were one of the hottest teams in the country, having not lost a game in either the regionals or super regionals (both on the road), giving up a total of 6 runs in five postseason games leading up to Omaha. The Pokes began the CWS with 1-0 victories over UC Santa Barbara and Arizona, and sat one win away from the championship series. All they had to do was beat Arizona again, and if needed, they’d get two chances to do so.
But there’s something about having to beat a really good team twice. They learn your tendencies, they’ve seen you, the opponent unfamiliarity factor wears off. And the normally formidable OSU pitching staff faltered, allowing Arizona to get enough hits and runs to win two games in a row and advance to the title series.
Oklahoma State wasn’t even the only Big 12 team to melt down at that particular World Series. TCU looked impressive through two games, having sent Coastal Carolina to the losers bracket with a 6-1 win. But the Chanticleers emulated Arizona and bounced back to beat the Horned Frogs twice to advance to the title series, where they went on to win the national title.
The very next year, Oregon State was ranked No. 1 in the country, had just four regular-season losses and were considered prohibitive favorites to win it all, especially after dismantling LSU 13-1 to put the Beavers a win away from the title series. But the offense was lacking in two consecutive losses to LSU that shocked Oregon State and the baseball world.
Oregon State would win its national championship the following year, beating Arkansas in the title series, but only getting to the final hurdle by beating Mississippi State twice after the Bulldogs were just nine innings away.
North Carolina State was one win away from the championship series last year, and despite a loss to Vanderbilt, the Wolfpack felt like they still had a shot at beating Vandy the next day. However, COVID-19 protocols within the N.C. State camp ruled the game a no contest, advancing the Commodores to the finals. It’s not a full collapse on N.C. State’s part, and quite frankly, was a pretty disappointing thing to see at the College World Series. And, because they won their first two games at that tournament, they meet the criteria of this list of ignominy.
Oklahoma has plenty of things working for it that some of those other teams didn’t. They have a potent lineup, essentially 1 through 9. They have elite speed on the base paths. But the Aggies and Irish (who play today to determine Oklahoma’s Wednesday opponent) are in Omaha for reasons. They can provide stern tests, and Coach Johnson certainly understands no trophies have been handed out yet.
On paper, they should advance past either Notre Dame or Texas A&M.
But, as we’ve seen, games aren’t won on paper.