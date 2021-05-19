Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State finished the softball regular season ranked in the Top 5 in the country and will serve as regional hosts as the NCAA tournament gets underway on Friday.
The Sooners, who finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll, are fresh off of their ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season title and fourth conference tournament championship (the tournament didn’t take place last year due to COVID-19 and the title game was cancelled in 2019 due to weather; the tournament also had a hiatus between 2010 and 2017) by beating Oklahoma State 10-2 in the title game in Oklahoma City.
Patty Gasso’s team will begin its hunt for a fifth national championship on Friday against Morgan State at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face the winner of the day’s earlier game between Texas A&M and Wichita State.
Meanwhile, Kenny Gajewski’s Cowgirls finished the season ranked 5th in the final poll. Oklahoma State hosts Campbell at 1 p.m. Friday, with Boston University and Mississippi State the other two teams in the Stillwater Regional.
Games will be broadcast online at espn.com and on the ESPN app.