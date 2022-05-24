The Big 12 Conference had the highest winning percentage of multi-bid leagues throughout the NCAA DI Softball Regionals. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas combined to go 9-1 (.900) as all three teams secured spots in the Super Regionals.
The top overall seed in the tournament, Oklahoma, went 3-0 in Norman to move on to its 12th straight Super Regional. The Sooners set an NCAA record for the largest margin of victory in tournament history, defeating Texas A&M 20-0 in a five-inning run-rule in the Regional final. The defending national champions will host No. 16 seed UCF and look for the program’s 15th Women’s College World Series appearance.
Oklahoma State went 3-0 in the Stillwater Regional, defeating Fordham, Nebraska and North Texas, coached by Lawton native Rodney DeLong, to collect its third straight Super Regional bid. Kelly Maxwell struck out 15 in the Regional Championship against the Mean Green while allowing no runs on two hits. The No. 7 seed Cowgirls will host No. 10 seed Clemson in the Stillwater Super Regionals.