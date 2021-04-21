Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are slated to host their annual spring football scrimmages on Saturday, April 24. In each case, tailgating will not be permitted and masks will be required.
Oklahoma State's will kick off at noon at Boone Pickens Stadium, with gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is free. Fans can enter from either the north or south side and are invited to sit anywhere in the main bowl of the stadium. Premium areas such as the suites and club are not available.
The Sooners' spring game will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma (formerly FOX Sports Oklahoma).
Like the 2020 fall season, Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium's seating capacity will be reduced to approximately 25% for the spring game.
OU student tickets are free and online claims for those 1,919 tickets began April 19.
Fans with ticketing questions or who need assistance can call or text the OU Athletics Ticket Office at 405-325-2424.