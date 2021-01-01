Sports is a constant turnstile of “what comes next”, with fans, pundits and everyone in between constantly looking forward to next year’s draft, the following year’s recruiting class and hey, have you heard about that great 7th-grader who’s tearing it up in middle school? Just wait ‘til he signs for our school, because he totally will and it’s not weird to project what a literal child will do half-a-decade from now.
Sometimes it feels like no one really knows how to live in the moment.
The 4th quarter had barely started, the cheeky chants of “S-E-C” still ringing in the air when Joe Tessitore and Dusty Dvoracek, the announcers calling Wednesday night’s Cotton Bowl game for ESPN, began talking about the Oklahoma Sooners as a team poised to be one of the very best in all of college football in 2021.
Normally, I believe people should take a minute to sit back and celebrate current accomplishments.
But when said celebration has essentially already been going on for 20 minutes, I suppose it’s fair to start looking ahead. And when you consider how much of that Oklahoma team is coming back (remember, the NCAA essentially is offering all players a free pass this year, though if they decide not to return, the only significant departures would be seniors Erik Swenson, LaRon Stokes and Rhamondre Stevenson and Tre Brown, as well as Creed Humphrey, who declared for the draft) there’s plenty of reason to be excited about 2021.
Sure, Nik Bonitto, Ronnie Perkins and even Isaiah Thomas will be heavily tempted to test the draft waters. But let’s say at least one of them stays. That’s still a pretty salty defense. Youngsters like David Ugwoebu, Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham showed they are ready to play and veterans like Norwood, Fields and yes, even the polarizing Bookie return with so much experience under their belts.
The fact that we haven’t even talked about the offense yet is a testament to how this defense is actually something worth being excited for. Either that, or I’m just being a gigantic tease.
But yes, Oklahoma is going to have a lethal offense next year. Yes, Stevenson, Brooks and Pledger all could be gone. But just flip on the tape from Wednesday night and it was apparent that regardless of who was carrying the ball, that running game was going to hum.
Oh, and you bring back the player who is Vegas’ current odds-on Heisman favorite at QB, plus nearly your entire receiving corps (plus Haselwood and Bridges). As long as you can protect Rattler, the sky could be the limit for Oklahoma offensively.
And as Dvoracek pointed out the other night, this Sooner team at the end of 2020 was the most complete OU team in quite some time. Provided they are able to get at least a reasonable amount of training camp time in, they should be prepared to take on all comers in the Big 12 and potentially beyond.
Meanwhile, about 24 hours prior to the Cotton Bowl’s kickoff, the other state school’s football team was making Cheez-It angels down in central Florida. Oklahoma State’s performance in the Cheez-It Bowl was a lot like many of those from the Cowboys throughout the entire season: an uneven terrain that alternated between moments of ecstasy for the faithful and moments that made fans throw their hands up in disbelief. A 21-0 lead shrunk to 21-19 in the 3rd quarter. But the offense put up just enough points and the defense made just enough stops late to preserve a wild victory.
Mike Gundy’s talent cupboard is going to be decidedly more bare than Lincoln Riley’s heading into next season. Even with the returns of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and defensive back Tre Sterling, there’s no denying the amount of talent OSU is losing. Between Rodarius Williams, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Cameron Murray and Calvin Bundage, the defense will miss some key figures next year. But the key will be whether Kolby Harvell-Peel and Jarrick Bernard-Converse come back. It might not make up for everything, but if Harvell-Peel especially spurns NFL money for one more ride, that Cowboys defense will be far more formidable.
Offensively, where do you start? Hubbard, Wallace, Stoner, Wolf, LD Brown and more are gone. But at least one question appears to have been answered as of Tuesday. In a column that morning, I pondered who might step in the empty shoes of Wallace as the next “go-to guy”. Well, Brennan Presley officially entered the chat with a 118-yard, 3-touchdown performance. Much like his younger brother Braylin, a high school junior whom the Pokes are recruiting (remember how I told that story about people looking too far ahead on recruits? Well let me also tell you a story about how I’m kind of a hypocrite), Brennan might not have requisite size. But neither did David Glidden, Jalen McCleskey or, to some extent, James Washington. Where the rest of the receiving yards come from remains to be seen, though a pretty stacked class of pass-catchers is coming to campus as freshmen, several members of which could see playing time early.
You simply don’t replace a Chuba Hubbard. But if one positive came from him being banged up late in the season and opting out of the bowl, perhaps it was that his reserves were affored more playing time, the same advantage he enjoyed when Justice Hill was hobbled in 2017. Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson didn’t necessarily have “wow” moments that made Cowboy fans feel like there would be no drop-off next year. But if the the last couple of games of 2020 did anything, perhaps they at least showed OSU will have guys capable of carrying the load.
Perhaps the most promising (though potentially most enigmatic) figure for OSU coming out of the bowl game is quarterback Spencer Sanders. Sanders was game MVP with 4 TDs (and more importantly, no turnovers!) but clearly still has room to improve. How he manages a leadership role next year while trying to groom a young receiving corps could make or break OSU’s 2021 season.
But hey, the year just started. There’s plenty of time for speculating.