NORMAN – Oklahoma’s baseball team received an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship, and will begin postseason play at the Charlottesville Regional in Virginia. The 64-team bracket was revealed Monday on ESPN2.

Oklahoma , the regional No. 3 seed, will play regional No. 2 seed East Carolina at 6 p.m. CT Friday on ESPN2. Regional host and No. 7 national seed Virginia will face Army on Friday. OU has never played East Carolina in baseball, and is 5-3 all-time against Virginia and 1-0 against Army.

Recommended for you