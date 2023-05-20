NORMAN – Oklahoma State had its three-game winning streak snapped Friday night as Oklahoma evened the Bedlam Series with a 5-0 victory at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

With the loss, the 10th-ranked Cowboys fell to 36-16 overall and are now tied for second in the Big 12 standings with Texas at 14-9, one game behind West Virginia heading into Saturday's regular season finale, which is scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch.

