OKLAHOMA CITY – For the eighth time in program history and the fifth time in the last six conference championships, No. 1 Oklahoma was crowned champion of the Big 12 Softball Championship after defeating No. 7 Texas, 6-1, on Saturday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

The win tallied Oklahoma’s 23rd overall conference title and secured the Sooners’ fifth Big 12 title sweep.

