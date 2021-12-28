NOTE: For any sports fans prone to fits of post-traumatic rage, this column comes with a “trigger warning”.
It was a misty afternoon, early June, 2017. I got on the shuttle bus that was to take me and a few dozen fans from the Remington Park parking lot to the USA Hall of Fame Softball Stadium for the Women’s College World Series. That afternoon, Oklahoma’s defending national champions were to take on Oregon in a semifinal bout — in softball, if that wasn’t clear.
A group of fans wearing Oregon’s green and yellow got on the bus and looked for a place to sit. From their seat, an Oklahoma fan said something along the lines of “I don’t know if I want to sit near Oregon fans” and “you’re lucky we even let you on here”.
Was this man joking? He wore a rye smile, but it was hard to tell based on tone of voice. Regardless of intent, his rhetoric definitely seemed beyond the typical fan who just wants his team to beat whomever they happen to play.
Sure, there are some fans who take the “us vs. them” mindset more seriously than others. If you’re wearing gear of the Longhorns, Pokes or Huskers, and you go to a sporting event against the University of Oklahoma, and said event is occurring 30 minutes from OU’s campus, you shouldn’t expect much in the way of cordial treatment. But this wasn’t a conference opponent. In fact, this was a school that is nearly 2,000 miles away from Norman. Under those conditions, there didn’t seem to me to be much reason for a Sooner fan, joking or not, to deny seating a visiting fan — especially a fan who, one might presuppose, traveled quite a distance to attend an event.
Oh, but this man had a reason.
“I still remember that football game against the Ducks in ‘06,” he said. “Worst game ever.”
Yes, that’s right. While dealing with a fan who wanted to enjoy a SOFTBALL game, this man was still angry about a FOOTBALL game from 11 years prior.
“Really?,” I thought to myself. “Really, this guy is still riled up about it?”
Yes, really. That man had not forgotten. That man had not forgotten how Oregon, trailing Oklahoma late in the 4th quarter, was ruled to have recovered an onside kick attempt. Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops argued that Oregon’s Brian Paysinger touched the ball before it had traveled the 10 yards required by the rule book before the kicking team can recover a kick. The replays seemed to corroborate with the feelings of Stoops and all Sooner fans. Stoops asked the officials for a replay review — in its first year of use at the college level — but the officials ruled the play stood as called. The Ducks maintained possession and proceeded to march down the field and — after another storm of controversy when the refs called pass interference despite the pass appearing to be tipped — scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass to Paysinger with 47 seconds left and won the game.
And four years on from that shuttle ride — 15 years after the initial incident — Oklahoma and Oregon meet again on the gridiron, Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl. And from the moment the matchup was announced, something became clear: that man isn’t alone.
The knee-jerk response in my head that day was, “Geez, guy, get over it”. And once I saw tweet after tweet from Sooner fans wanting “revenge” for ReplayGate, I kind of had those same feelings. If you’re an Oklahoma State or Texas or Texas A&M or Arkansas or Tulsa fan, you probably would have that same response. But adapt the situation to your allegiances and let’s be honest, there’s probably a moment that makes your skin crawl.
If you’re an Oklahoma State fan, tell me the first thing that comes to mind if you hear the words “Ames, Iowa”. Tell me the first thing you think of when you see a Central Michigan Chippewas logo. Texas fans will be just fine if you never again mention the name Michael Crabtree (or perhaps Blake Gideon, for that matter) or that 2008 loss in Lubbock, for multiple reasons: the win was in Texas’ grasp, and victory almost certainly puts Texas in the BCS National Championship game and Longhorn fans don’t have to deal with their bitter rivals from north of the Red River making the title game despite UT winning the head-to-head. But a year later, the Longhorns would make the BCS title game, but only after winning the Big 12 Championship, although Nebraska fans will tell you there was no time left with Colt McCoy’s pass landed out of bounds, despite the refs giving Texas one second to attempt (and make) a game-winning field goal.
You see, every fan base has crappy memories. And nearly every fan base believes it has been screwed way more times than other fan bases. I’m sure there’s many an Oklahoma fan who will argue that their Sooners are the most snake-bitten program in all of college football. But considering you’re tied for the most Heisman Trophy winners and only Alabama has won more national championships since 1950, forgive me if I don’t have much pity. It’s hard for me to feel bad that there’s 21-year-olds who’ve never seen the Sooners win a national title when there are sports fans on their deathbeds whose teams have hardly sniffed a national title.
But that’s besides the point. The point is that when it comes to sports, I’m not sure if time heals all wounds. Some things you just don’t get over. Sure, the losses in title games, CFP games, those probably hurt worse because they directly cost OU a title. But let’s say Oklahoma wins that game in Eugene in 2006. They didn’t lose the rest of the regular season anyway. And a one-loss Florida made the national championship game against Ohio State. Are we sure that would have been the case had the Sooners been unbeaten? And think of this butterfly effect: If the Sooners did finish No. 1 or No. 2 in the polls that season, they’re playing in the BCS National Championship game in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 8, 2007, not one week earlier in the Fiesta Bowl against (checks Googling machine) Boise State.
But that’s not why that Oregon defeat lingers. Losses happen, but not like this. Defeat is one thing, but you know what’s worse than defeat: a sense of injustice, that feeling that your team lost not because it wasn’t the better team, but because the universe hates you. Those sorts of wounds might never heal.
And that’s why, despite all the nostalgic talk about Stoops and Venables and DeMarco and Joe Jon, this game on Wednesday has literally nothing to do with 2006. If the Sooners win, sure, Oklahoma fans can say, “Hey, we got you back”, but it won’t really exorcise any demons. I firmly believe that.
I believe this because whenever Sooner fans see those clips from 2006, that internal rage meter will still overload, regardless of what happens Wednesday.
And honestly, I get it.