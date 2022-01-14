Although the previously-scheduled Coaches vs. Cancer Basketball Festival will not be played in full this weekend, there will still be high school basketball games at the Great Plains Coliseum on Saturday.
Most local schools altered their academic schedules and canceled or postponed athletic events for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Chattanooga and Velma-Alma, two of the schools scheduled to partake in this weekend’s Coaches vs. Cancer tournament at the Coliseum, cancelled school until Tuesday, and announced Thursday that they would have to back out.
However, six other schools — Big Pasture, Mt. View-Gotebo, Cyril, Duke, Geronimo and Alex — will still participate, playing a trio of girls/boys double-headers beginning at 1:40 p.m.