Before the season, many high school football fans in Southwest Oklahoma could have looked at Week 9 on the schedule and figured there would be several “dandies,” to borrow one of my good friend Joey Goodman’s favorite terms.
And look, some of these games are still going to be pretty good. They just might not be the games we thought they would be at the beginning of the season. For example, Apache still appears on track to make the playoffs, but I don’t think the Warriors are anywhere near the team some expected them to be. That doesn’t mean their clash with Minco isn’t eventful: it’s essentially for 2nd place.
Elsewhere, Marlow and Frederick is still a huge game. But the Bombers have looked shaky at times this year, most recently blowing a big lead to Comanche, while Marlow has continued to look like one of the top teams in Class 2A.
And then there’s the Battle of the Wichitas. Regardless of records, this is always a big game. But this year’s contest is going to be intriguing because there truly is nothing but bragging rights on the line. Neither team is playoff-bound. At this point, it’s just about pride. It’s also especially intriguing because Elgin, who went 0-8 last season and was beat handily by Cache in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19, appears to be on the upswing as a program. Meanwhile, Cache hasn’t won since early September. And there’s no place the Bulldogs would rather break that streak than on the Owls’ home turf.
That being said, I think it’s Elgin’s time. I’ll take the Owls, 27-21.
(Home team in CAPS)
MARLOW 42, Frederick 21: Frederick head coach Bret Tyler thinks this year’s Marlow team might be even better than last year’s. And you know what? I think he’s right.
MINCO 40, Apache 19: Apache still has a spot in the playoffs darn-near locked up.
DUNCAN 56, Altus 8: Unfortunately for Duncan, that loss to El Reno all but eliminates the Demons from postseason contention.
Snyder 50, CYRIL 20: The Cyclones sit behind the Pirates in the standings currently, but that should change after Friday.
Anadarko 34, MOUNT ST. MARY 17: This game is, for all intents and purposes, for a playoff spot.
COMANCHE 31, Coalgate 13: The Indians have everything to play for next week against Lindsay.
Walters 27, CORDELL 8: The Blue Devils could go from winless over the past two seasons to making the playoffs.
Mangum 49, CARNEGIE 8: A tough season for the Wildcats is almost to an end.
TIPTON 40, Waurika 27: The Tigers do things pretty simple: run the ball and then, run it some more. And it works.
EMPIRE 54, Central High 8: The Bulldogs have dominated this district in impressive fashion.
MTN. VIEW-GOTEBO 66, Maysville 18: The Tigers keep rolling.
Ryan 36, GRANDFIELD 16: If the Bearcats are going to win one this year, this would be the one. Except I don’t think it will be.
TEMPLE 38, Paoli 12: Temple went from struggling to win one game a season to possibly making the playoffs. Incredible stuff.