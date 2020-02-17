WICHITA FALLS, Texas – The 15th ranked Aggie softball team finished the Midwestern State Invitational unbeaten after a 6-1 win over Regis on Sunday.
Cameron was dominant from the first pitch in their seventh straight win and fourth in as many games this weekend. Most of that stemmed from their Sunday starter Turner Whorton, who claimed her third win of the year.
A senior from Hollis, Okla., Whorton gave up just two hits during her five scoreless innings in the circle. She only struck out one batter but only walked a pair of Rangers hitters in the win. Whorton is currently 12th in the LSC with a 2.29 ERA and is sixth with a .180 opposing batting average.
The Black and Gold offense gave their starter plenty of run support early in the game, scoring two runs in both the first and second innings.
Callie Busby provided the big hit in the opening frame, driving in Khmari Edwards and Breley Webb on a double to left center field. C. Busby was 1-3 on the day with the pair of RBI.
In the second, Madyson Marvulli began the rally with a leadoff double, setting the table for back-to-back singles by Maci McMurtrey and Kaylyn Smith to bring the CU first baseman home from third. With two of her speedy outfielders on first and third, Aggie head coach Kayla Adams called the double steal with the freshman McMurtrey taking home while the senior Smith stole second, her third swipe of the season and 50th of her career.
The two teams put zeros on the board in the next three frames, with CU’s fifth run of the game coming in the bottom of the sixth. Marvulli began the action again with her second hit of the contest, a single to center. Bethany Hines pinch-ran for Marvulli and, after moving to second on a McMurtrey walk, scored on a throwing error by the Ranger catcher.
Webb entered the game in relief of Whorton in the sixth inning, her first appearance of the 2020 campaign. The sophomore worked around a pair of walks with a pair of strikeouts in the sixth, but a trio of Regis singles resulted in their first and only run of the contest. Webb worked out of trouble to secure the CU win. She finished with three strikeouts during her two innings of work.
The now 9-5 Aggies will be back competing in the Edmond Festival next weekend, their final non-conference slate of games of the season.