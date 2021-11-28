MOORE — The Oklahoma Assault 2.0 18U select softball team won its 4th tournament this fall by winning the Oklahoma Challenge showcase. The team went 5-0 in the tournament and finished the USSSA season with a 21-2 record. Local players and coaches include Phoenix Jones, Temple; Skyler Smith, Snyder; Jake Smith, Snyder; Gabby Toquothty, Temple; CC Rivera, Snyder; Alexis Missey, Cyril; Madison Dutil, Lawton.
Softball team keeps winning
- By Glen Brockenbush glen.brockenbush@swoknews.com
