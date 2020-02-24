EDMOND, Okla. – The Aggie softball team suffered a 3-2 loss in a pitchers’ duel against No. 22 Rogers State on Sunday afternoon, finishing their weekend with a 3-2 record.
Cameron entered their final slate of games at the Edmond Festival on Friday on a seven-game winning streak and stretched that to 10 before losing to Pittsburg State on Saturday afternoon. They are now on the wrong end of a streak, losing their last two after falling to the ranked Hillcats.
The Black and Gold looked as if they had RSU’s number to start Sunday’s contest, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Brenna Busby led off the inning with a double to left field and then came around to scored on a one-out double by her sister Callie Busby later in the frame.
CU’s second run of the game came when Mikayla Oaks reached on a throwing error by the RSU first baseman that allowed Breley Webb, who walked in her first at-bat, to score from third.
That would be the only offense the Cameron bats would muster against RSU as they were held scoreless the rest of the contest and recorded just one more hit, a single by Oaks in the third inning.
For a while, the two runs were all that the sophomore pitcher Webb would need. The 2019 All-Lone Star Conference player allowing just three hits through the first six innings in the circle.
Webb’s first blemish came on a solo homer in the fifth inning that cut the Aggie lead in half. Two inning’s later, she needed just three hits to claim her second win of the year. A leadoff walk set the table for the Hillcats, but Webb answered with her only strikeout of the game.
A double to right center put runners on first and second for RSU, but again Webb got the next batter to pop up. With two outs, a Danelle Day single to left brought home both runners to give Rogers their first lead of the game. CU head coach Kayla Adams brought in Bethany Hines to work out of the jam, putting the game on the shoulders of her powerful lineup.
In the bottom of the seventh, CU had the bottom of the order coming up, needing to score just a run to force extra innings. Pinch hitter Raley Long struck out for the first out and then freshman Maci McMurtrey flied out to left for the second. Senior Kaylyn Smith was the last hope and, after fighting off four pitches, popped up to end the game.
The Aggies offense struggled against RSU’s starter Andrea Morales, recording just three hits and two walks in the loss. They left four runners on base, while their opposition notched six hits and left eight runners on base during Sunday’s contest.
Cameron, now 12-7 after their four weekend slates to open the season, will open the conference season at home, hosting Lubbock Christian for a doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 28. CU will then battle a ranked Angelo State squad on Sunday, March 1, to complete the home opening weekend at McMahon Field.