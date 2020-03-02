Softball clubs five homers in split with No. 8 ASU

LAWTON, Okla. – Cameron softball hit five homers in a doubleheader spit with No. 8 Angelo State, falling in game one 14-7 before winning the second 8-4.
After splitting their first Lone Star Conference doubleheader on Friday against No. 22 Lubbock Christian, the Aggies faces another ranked foe in the eight ranked Rambelles on Sunday afternoon.
In game one of the doubleheader, first-year skipper Kayla Adams would turn to one of the best pitchers in program history, Bethany Hines, to start the first game against the Rambelles. Hines lasted just one inning, where she was roughed up for seven runs on five hits, with a strikeout.
Breley Webb came in to relieve the senior and the Rambelles did the same against her, striking for seven more runs, all earned, on eight hits. Webb struck out seven batters in her more than five innings of work.
At the plate, Webb accounted for three of the Aggies runs, scoring one herself and driving in a pair. Four Aggies enjoyed multi-hit games, including Madyson Marvulli. The California native clubbed two home runs in game one, each solo shots.
Brenna Busby and Khmari Edwards continued to lead the Black and Gold offensively, each picking up a pair of hits, while newcomer Maci McMurtrey turned in a solid effort collecting two hits and scoring one of the Aggies’ seven runs.
After giving up the early lead, Cameron came all the way back to within one run in the fifth inning, but ASU’s six-run outburst in the seventh led to the 14-7 decision.
CU would try to bounce back in game two as they looked to Turner Whorton to right the ship. Whorton recorded the final out of game one, retiring the one batter she faced. In game two, she continued that streak sitting down the first three hitters she faced.
Whorton would allow a leadoff home run in the top of the third inning. The Rambelles would cross the plate again in the fifth off an RBI single from Hatty Shope. A sixth-inning homer by Courtney Barnhill would continue the scoring for ASU. They would pull within a run during the top half of the sixth when Jade Strother hit an RBI single.
Hines came in to clean up the sixth inning, as she got out of the frame for the Black and Gold with a strikeout and a groundout to leave a pair of Rambelles aboard. Cameron’s program leader in career saves would shut the door on ASU earning her first save of the 2020 season.
The Black and Gold pitchers would get the run support needed in game two, as the Aggie offense exploded for eight runs on 13 hits.
Marvulli continued her impressive day into game two as she collected an RBI single in the third inning. Edwards slugged a three-run homer over the left-field wall in the same frame, which was followed by a Raley Long infield single in the same inning that plated Kylie French.
B. Busby responded to the Rambelles big sixth inning with a home run of her own. Callie Busby was not to be outdone by her sister, hitting a two-run shot during the same inning to give the Aggies their 8-4 advantage.
With their split of the Angelo State, Cameron moves to 14-9 on the season and 2-2 in Lone Star Conference play. They will continue their run of facing ranked opponents next weekend, when they visit No. 16 A&M-Commerce for two games on Friday, March 6, before heading to face Texas Woman’s on Sunday, March 8.