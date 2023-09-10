Sterling tacks on two wins
Sterling tacks on two wins
Sterling made short work of MacArthur Tuesday, rolling to an 18-1 victory behind a 3-for-3 effort at the plate by Ashlynn Clift who drove in five runs.
Morgan Curry got the pitching win by allowing one hit and one run in the run-rule shortened contest.
Sterling climbed to 17-1 with the victory which is good for the No. 4 ranking in Class A.
Cache bats silent in loss
Cache was unable to get much going offensively Tuesday as the Bulldogs lost a tough 2-0 decision to Tuttle at the Cache diamond.
Kadielynne Fisher started the game for Cache and recorded 21 outs.
Tuttle opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to two ground outs. Tuttle first got on the board when Skyler Rodgers grounded out, scoring one run.
Avery Laird earned the win for Tuttle. The starting pitcher allowed one hit and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking one. Fisher took the loss for Cache working seven innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits, striking out none and walking one.
Tuttle has the district title well in hand with an 11-0 record while Cache and Bridge Creek are fighting for second, both at 6-2.
