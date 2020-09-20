SHAWNEE — Sterling went 4-0 at the Shawnee Festival with three wins over ranked teams.
On Friday, the Tigers beat Class B No. 9 Pittsburg 9-0 behind Aubree Smith’s 3 RBIs and Ashlyn Clift’s three hits. Morgan Curry threw six innings, giving up just three hits. Sterling also beat Class B No. 11 Kremlin-Hillsdale 3-2. Shelby Spence went 2 for 2, as did Kenley Geiger.
The Tigers beat Prague 11-0, behind Smith’s three hits. Geiger got the win, allowing just four hits over four innings.
The final game of the weekend was a 9-4 win over Class A No. 11 Shattuck. Makayla Curry was 3 for 3 with a 3-run home run and 5 RBIs. Clift went 3 for 3 as well.
The No. 7 Tigers (25-3) visit Marlow on Monday.
Cache softball goes 3-3 on the week
Cache softball won 3 of 4 district games and lost 2 non-conference this week. Cache defeated St Mary’s, 22-0, Clinton, 5-4 and Weatherford 5-2, while losing to Tuttle 5-4. The non conference losses were in the Shawnee Festival to Newcastle 8-0 and Tecumseh 9-1. Leading hitters this week for Cache were Madison Crandall, hit .474, and scored 5 runs, Kyla Bonnarens, hit .428 scored 5 runs and had 3 RBI’s, and Anslie Roach who hit .285, scored 5 runs, and had 5 RBIs.
— The Constitution staff