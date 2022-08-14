Cache splits in tournament
TUTTLE––Cache used a three-run fourth inning to seal a 5-2 victory over Blanchard Thursday in the first round of the Chisholm Trail Classic.
Cache used a two-run single by Maddie Tate to take an early 2-0 lead and then in the fourth Asia Timmons and Neely Watkins drove in the final three runs to give the Bulldogs all the offensive support they would need.
Kadie Fisher did the rest, working seven innings, scattering seven hits and allowing two runs while striking out six and walking one.
Cache collected eight hits on the day with Timmons and Tate each collected two hits.
The news wasn’t as good in the other game as 3A defending state champion Washington rolled to a 10-0 victory over Cache to leave the Bulldogs at 2-2 on the season entering games at 4 and 7 today against Skiatook and Plainview, respectively.
Sterling blanks foes in tourney
Sterling used another strong effort in the circle from Kalleigh Budd to start 2-0 in the Central High School fast-pitch softball tournament.
Friday the Tigers blanked Apache, 4-0, as Budd limited the Warriors to just three hits while fanning six.
Sterling made the most of five hits to get the four runs across as Shelby Spence, Morgan Curry and Ashlyn Clift each drove in a run to give Budd all the offensive support she needed.
On Thursday the Tigers routed Velma-Alma, 8-0.
The Tigers put this one away by scoring five runs in the final two innings.
Shelby Spence, Shelbi Pearson and Morgan Curry each had a pair of hits for Sterling and Pierce had a two-run single to provide plenty of offense.
Kalleigh Budd got the pitching win, working six innings and allowing just two hits. She fanned 11.
